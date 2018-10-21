WATCH: Five-year-old Pakistan fan tries to imitate Jasprit Bumrah’s actions

Jasprit Bumrah has found a fan in Pakistan. (Source: Reuters)

After the successful Asia Cup stint, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the ongoing 5-match ODI series against West Indies. The right-armer, who finished with 8 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 16, though, managed to make a fan in Pakistan, despite the men in blue defeating their arch-rivals twice in the course of the tournament.

In a video posted on Twitter, a young 5-year-old boy was seen trying to imitate Bumrah’s actions. As per the tweet, the boy became a “fan” of the Indian bowler after the Asia Cup. “5 Years Old kid from pak is a big fan of You.. after watching you in the recently concluded Asia cup every time he tries to bowl like him,” the tweet, which was posted along with the video of the boy, said.

5 Years Old kid from pak is a big fan of You.. after watching you in the recently concluded Asia cup every time he tries to bowl like him. Anyway, Happy Birthday @virendersehwag Sir😊 pic.twitter.com/KC8ML3wUgt — Umair Afridi (@afridiomair) 20 October 2018

The 24-year-old was quick to respond and described it as “a wonderful feeling” to have his fans copy his actions. “As a kid, I remember how I used to copy the actions of my cricketing heroes. It’s a wonderful feeling to see kids copying my action today,” he wrote.

The Mumbai Indians bowler has taken 28 wickets in 6 Tests, 72 wickets in 41 ODIs and 43 wickets in 35 T20Is for India in his career so far.

