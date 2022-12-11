Watch: Ishan Kishan talks about his 200 with teammate Shubman Gill

Ishan Kishan on Sunday blasted the fastest ODI double century in the dead rubber against Bangladesh in Chattogram, off just 126 balls, shattering the previous record held by Chris Gayle, who’d taken 138 balls against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup.

After the match, Kishan was interviewed by teammate Shubman Gill and he talked about the momentous occasion. “It feels really good to have my name with so many legendary cricketers such as Sachin paaji, Veeru paaji, Rohit bhai. And I think I can get a few more,” Kishan said.

“The wickets in the net session were not that great in the earlier ground so I thought I’ll just practice my batting. Players who played in previous matches were also batting so it helped that I had extra practice. Surya bhai was also doing that during the World Cup and I also did it and got 200,” Kishan said when asked why he was practicing in the morning of the match.

Both cricketers then went into lighthearted banter where Gill said that Kishan did not come to practice on the day leading to the match to which the latter replied,” I was there but you didn’t see me.” Gill would counter saying,” You didn’t come yesterday but as soon as you knew you were in the playing 11 in the morning, you went to practice.”

Kishan would laugh and say,” I was bowled two times in the net. I did come to practice yesterday.”

“I was a little careful till I got my 50 because the ball was gripping initially at that moment. Later when I took over and started dominating, then I remembered how you (Gill) told me that when you are at 95, we should keep taking singles. So I was talking to myself and convincing myself that I had to take singles. I felt an urge to hit a six and complete my 100 but I still made do with singles,” Kishan said when asked about his mindset in the middle.

When he was close to 200, Kishan had a chat witrh Virat Kohli in the middle. When asked what the chat was about, he said, “I told him to please keep telling me to take singles or I’ll come down the track and smash the ball. So he said that he’ll keep telling me. And he did. From the non striker’s end he was putting up a finger to indicate a single.”

“I didn’t think much before or during the match. I thought it’s such a nice wicket so why go for a stilted approach? I should keep hitting, ” he said before signing off.