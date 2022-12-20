‘Abhi humlog utna pahunche nahi hai wahan par’: Ishan Kishan refuses to sign an autograph above MS Dhoni’s signature

In a video, going viral on social media, India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan can be seen refusing to give an autograph above his idol MS Dhoni’s signature.

After Jharkhand’s match against Kerala, a fan requested Ishan to sign on his mobile cover, on which the fan already had the signature of MS Dhoni. Ishan politely refused to sign above MS Dhoni’s signature.

"Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) ka hai signature and Mai unke Signature ke Uppar kaise karskata hoon. Abhi ham utna Pahuchne nahi hai wahan par. Ham Nichhe kardete hai. Theek hai." – Ishan Kishan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wc7gRpDJnz — Deputy (@BoyOfMasses) December 19, 2022

“Mahi bhai ka hai signature aur uske upar bol rahe hain mera karne…mereko thoda ho nahi raha hai (This is Mahi bhai’s signature and you are telling me to sign above it. I can’t do this.”

“Mahi bhai ka signature hai upar, abhi humlog utna pahunche nahi hai wahan par…neeche karta hun “I have not reached the level of MS Dhoni, I will sign in the bottom)”

The video has been doing rounds on Twitter and fans have been appreciating this gesture from the young player.

A user replied, “A very lovely gesture by @ishankishan51.”

A very lovely gesture by @ishankishan51 — DefinitelyNot_07 (@AruMehru07) December 19, 2022

Another wrote, “Best thing I have seen today on the internet.”

Best thing I have seen today on the internet — Elijah Mikaelson (@mrEMikaelson) December 19, 2022

Last week, the 24-year old Kishan became the fourth ODI double-centurion Indian – after Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar – and the seventh batsman overall to achieve the feat, along with Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman. Kishan added 290 for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who made his 44th ODI hundred, and his first in the format since August 2019.

He replaced injured Rohit Sharma and blasted the fastest ODI double century in the dead rubber against Bangladesh in Chattogram, off just 126 balls, shattering the previous record held by Chris Gayle, who’d taken 138 balls against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup.