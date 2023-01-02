WATCH: Ishan Kishan reacts to finding out about Rishabh Pant’s car accident

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s recent car accident shook the cricket community and the 25-year-old has since received messages and prayers of teammates as well as players from other teams.

While the news of the accident quickly spread through the social media in the early hours of Saturday, December 28, a video of his India teammate Ishan Kishan receiving the news via fans during a Ranji match is now doing rounds on Twitter.

Kishan, who was playing for Jharkhand at the Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur against Services in the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy match, was told by a bunch of fans about the news as he took selfies with a few at the boundary. The India international was visibly taken aback upon hearing the news. “Rishabh Pant ka car accident hogya,” one of the fans told him.

Kishan scored 13 runs in both of his innings in the four day match as Jharkhand won their group stage match by nine wickets.

Pant’s plan to surprise his mother ahead of the new year turned into a horrific accident after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the wee hours on Friday.

The cricketer was rushed to the emergency ward of Saksham Hospital near Roorkee, where it was learned that even though the 25-year-old didn’t have a fracture injury, there was a ligament tear on his knee which would require further investigation.

Pant was not part of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3. He was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy.