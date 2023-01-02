scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

WATCH: Ishan Kishan reacts to finding out about Rishabh Pant’s car accident

Playing for Jharkhand during a Ranji Trophy match at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur, Kishan received the news via fans in attendance.

Fans in attendance at the Keenan Stadium telling Ishan Kishan about the news of Rishabh Pant's car accident. (Screengrab/PTI)

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s recent car accident shook the cricket community and the 25-year-old has since received messages and prayers of teammates as well as players from other teams.

While the news of the accident quickly spread through the social media in the early hours of Saturday, December 28, a video of his India teammate Ishan Kishan receiving the news via fans during a Ranji match is now doing rounds on Twitter.

Kishan, who was playing for Jharkhand at the Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur against Services in the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy match, was told by a bunch of fans about the news as he took selfies with a few at the boundary. The India international was visibly taken aback upon hearing the news. “Rishabh Pant ka car accident hogya,” one of the fans told him.

Kishan scored 13 runs in both of his innings in the four day match as Jharkhand won their group stage match by nine wickets.

Pant’s plan to surprise his mother ahead of the new year turned into a horrific accident after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the wee hours on Friday.

The cricketer was rushed to the emergency ward of Saksham Hospital near Roorkee, where it was learned that even though the 25-year-old didn’t have a fracture injury, there was a ligament tear on his knee which would require further investigation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...

Pant was not part of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3. He was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 10:26 IST
Next Story

A science teacher explains: Is water a good conductor of electricity?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 02: Latest News
close