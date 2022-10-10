Watch: Ishan Kishan hands Shardul Thakur his fan’s special note after 2nd ODI in Ranchi

Although Ishan Kishan missed his maiden international century by seven runs but he gave the local fans a treat with his six-hitting prowess in the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi.

Apart from that, the flamboyant batter also delivered a special fan note to Shardul Thakur after the match.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Ishan can be seen interacting with the local fans in Ranchi, the place which is also technically his home.

“Aisa nahi hai Ranchi mey bus mujhe pyar milta hai sab ke liye pyar hai idhar (Fans in Ranchi not only love me, but there is also love for others as well). Shardul Thakur 54 and there is a heart, so good,” Ishan narrates the story to the camera.

“Jis shiddat se usne bola na please de dijiyega Shardul bhai ko, maine bola lao yaar de doonga aur bol doonga Shardul bhai ko kisi bahut bade tagde fan ne aapko diya hai (The way the fan requested to me that please give this note to Shardul, I said okay give it to me I will deliver it),” he added.

The video ends with Shardul posing with the note to the camera.

Ishan, who is playing as a specialist batter at No 3 in the ODI series against South Africa, smashed an 84-ball 93 to set up India’s 279-run chase before Shreyas Iyer completed the formalities with an unbeaten 113 from 111 balls.

Kishan smashed seven sixes –three more than the entire South Africa team — but his 83-ball blitz ended with the batsman holing out to deep mid-wicket just short of his hundred.