scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Watch: Ishan Kishan decoding his sensational catch of Asalanka during the first T20I vs Sri Lanka

Ishan Kishan scored 37 runs with the bat and took a brilliant catch to to dismiss Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka.

Ishan Kishan's running back catch against Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
Watch: Ishan Kishan decoding his sensational catch of Asalanka during the first T20I vs Sri Lanka
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India narrowly inched past Sri Lanka on Tuesday to win the first of three T20Is by two runs. Having been dismissed early in the powerplay, Ishan Kishan played an important role by picking a brilliant catch of Charith Asalanka.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have posted a video of Kishan decoding the same along with India fielding coach T. Dilip.

From the keeper’s position Kishan covered a whole lot of ground, almost taking the catch at fine leg while signaling Harshal Patel, who stood at the boundary, who stood at the boundary.

“That was an important catch in context of the game. Asalanka does play well against us,” said Dilip. “The best thing I saw from outside as a fielding coach, to take a catch while running that much is very tough. We all know your speed is good, so it was fabulous to see that.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I think we have seen when we played in Bangladesh in catches like these calling was a problem,” said Kishan. “My plan was to if I am going I will go all out which will avoid confusion hence I called out. Even during practice sessions, I was talking to Dilip Sir about the importance of calling in high catches. We practiced the high catches with the softball and all the hard work bore fruits.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

Ishan Kishan scored 37 runs with the bat and took a brilliant catch. India managed to score 162 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, Shivam Mavi’s dream debut with four wickets helped India get over the line by two runs.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 15:53 IST
Next Story

Air India plane returns to Delhi due to snag

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 04: Latest News
close