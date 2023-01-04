Watch: Ishan Kishan decoding his sensational catch of Asalanka during the first T20I vs Sri Lanka

India narrowly inched past Sri Lanka on Tuesday to win the first of three T20Is by two runs. Having been dismissed early in the powerplay, Ishan Kishan played an important role by picking a brilliant catch of Charith Asalanka.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have posted a video of Kishan decoding the same along with India fielding coach T. Dilip.

Decoding @ishankishan51’s superb running catch 🙌🏻 🗣️🗣️Hear from the man himself along with fielding coach T Dilip on the process behind that remarkable grab 👌🏻#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/X00lEyubof — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2023

From the keeper’s position Kishan covered a whole lot of ground, almost taking the catch at fine leg while signaling Harshal Patel, who stood at the boundary, who stood at the boundary.

“That was an important catch in context of the game. Asalanka does play well against us,” said Dilip. “The best thing I saw from outside as a fielding coach, to take a catch while running that much is very tough. We all know your speed is good, so it was fabulous to see that.”

“I think we have seen when we played in Bangladesh in catches like these calling was a problem,” said Kishan. “My plan was to if I am going I will go all out which will avoid confusion hence I called out. Even during practice sessions, I was talking to Dilip Sir about the importance of calling in high catches. We practiced the high catches with the softball and all the hard work bore fruits.”

Ishan Kishan scored 37 runs with the bat and took a brilliant catch. India managed to score 162 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, Shivam Mavi’s dream debut with four wickets helped India get over the line by two runs.