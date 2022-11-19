Watch: Innovative Steve Smith tries to play a switch hit on the free hit

Cricket Australia on Saturday posted a clip of Steve Smith’s batting during the second ODI against England, where the batter tries to play a switch hit on the free hit against Adil Rashid at the SCG.

Smith attempted the shot when he was on 57 in the 32nd over of the innings. He scored 94(114) runs with five boundaries and one gigantic six.

Earlier, Josh Hazelwood came out for the toss in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins, who has been rested. Hazelwood becomes the 28th Australian to lead the side.

Smith scored 80 in the first ODI at Adelaide, and it looked like he has carried his form from the first ODI.

“[It] was probably the best I’ve felt in about six years,” Smith told reporters after the first ODI.

“I was just in really nice positions and I felt really good, I honestly haven’t felt that way in six years or so. It’s been nice to score some runs in that time and we’re always looking for perfection, and for me yesterday was as close to perfection as I will get.”

“[It was] much better yesterday,” he said about the innings when compared to the century he scored against New Zealand in Cairns earlier this year in Spetember. “In Cairns on a slow wicket, I still felt a little bit rushed and wasn’t quite happy with the positions I was getting in whereas yesterday I just felt, a couple of the cover drives I hit, I know I’m batting really well when I’ve got my weight going through the ball.”

Australia leads the three-match ODI series against England 1-0 after their win at Adelaide Oval by six wickets.