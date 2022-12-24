scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Watch: Angry Virat Kohli had a heated exchange with the Bangladesh players

Kohli appeared to be unhappy as the Bangladesh players celebrated after he edged Mehidy Hasan Miraz to the forward short leg.

Virat Kohli unhappy with the Bangladeshi fielders. (Screengrab)
Former India captain Virat Kohli had a heated exchange with the Bangladesh players, causing the umpires to intervene after his dismissal in the second innings on the third day of the second Test at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Kohli appeared to be unhappy as the Bangladesh players celebrated after he edged Mehidy Hasan Miraz to the forward short leg. Kohli stood his ground for a while and then started walking towards the celebrating players and mouthed a few words fumingly. Even as the umpires stepped in, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan walked up to have a word with Kohli.

Kohli made just 1 after facing 22 balls. He was dismissed 10 minutes before the end of the day’s play, pushing India into further trouble.

Axar Patel had been promoted ahead of Virat Kohli in the batting order when the team was in trouble at 12/2.

In the press conference afterwards, when fast bowler Mohammad Siraj was asked about the promotion he said: “It’s management’s call. I think it was because of the left-hand, right-hand combination to try to make things difficult for bowlers.”

When asked about the Kohli brawl Siraj replied he was in an ice bath when the incident happened.

At the end of the day’s play, India ended up with 45/4 with another 100 runs to get. Mehidy has been brilliant in the second innings with his three wickets.

Mehidy said, “We just tried to be positive, the wicket was turning, so we had to bowl well against them, they have some really good batters. If we get two early wickets in the morning, we can go for the win. That was an excellent ball (against Kohli) I tried to bowl into the rough. Got some turn on that ball. If we get early wickets we have a chance. I believe I can do well tomorrow.”

