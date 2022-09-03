scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Watch: Indian fan thanks Shaheen Shah Afridi for not playing against India

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to knee injury.

Shaheen Shah Afridi meets an India fan after the India-Pakistan game in Dubai. (Screengrab)

An Indian fan thanked Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for missing out on the game against India in the ongoing Asia Cup. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets, with Hardik Pandya sealing the game with a six in the last over.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

During his meeting with the Pakistan pacer, the fan can be heard saying, “Aap nahi khele, achha laga. Bach gaye.” Afridi burst into laughter after hearing the fan’s comment.

Shaheen sustained a knee injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in mid-July. The injury ruled him out of the second Test against Sri Lanka and subsequent ODI series in Netherlands as well as the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will undergo treatment of his knee injury in London and he is expected to regain complete fitness before the T20 World Cup starting in mid-October.

After losing their opening game against India, Pakistan bowled out Hong Kong for a record-low 38 runs and achieved its biggest victory in a T20I at the Asia Cup on Friday.

Pakistan sealed the last berth in the Super 4 stage with a massive 155-run win and will face India again on Sunday.

Pakistan’s previous best T20 win on runs was by 143 against the West Indies in 2018.

Sep 03: Latest News