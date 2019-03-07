Watch: Indian cricketers participate in ‘longest six’ challenge

Leading the ongoing series 2-0 against Australia, India came up with a fun ‘sixes challenge’ during practice ahead of the third ODI in Ranchi where the batsmen were seen stepping down the track and clobbering spinners for a maximum.

The BCCI on Thursday posted a video on their official social media handle where the men in blue took the challenge of hitting the longest six.

Participating in the challenge were batsmen MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu. Even bowlers Yuzvendra Chala and Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried their hand at the nets as the Indian team grapples with top-order batting concerns. Here is the video:

Who could hit the longest SIX? Here’s a look at #TeamIndia‘s fun SIXES challenge at the nets during training in Ranchi #INDvAUS ???? @Paytm pic.twitter.com/syd7YSa3Wu — BCCI (@BCCI) 7 March 2019

The wins in the first two ODIs weren’t exactly convincing for the hosts but pulling off close matches under pressure certainly added to the confidence ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019.

The third ODI is being seen as Dhoni’s final match in hometown as the fans are beginning to realise that the wicketkeeper-batsman may not be around when India next play at home.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.