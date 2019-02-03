Watch: Indian cricket team with unique celebration after New Zealand series win

Team India continued their dominance over the Kiwis, as the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side on Sunday defeated New Zealand by 35 runs in the fifth and final ODI to clinch the series with a 4-1 scoreline. After the post-match presentation ceremony when the Men In Blue assembled for the team picture, the Indian team raised chants of “How’s the JOSH” the famous dialogue from the movie “Uri-The Surgical Strike.”

The video of the celebration was shared on the official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team with the caption: “Looks like the ‘JOSH’ in the squad is ‘HIGH SIR’.”

After electing to bat first, India got off to a disastarous start as the visitors were reduced to 18/4 in less than 10 overs. However, a 98-run stand for the fifth wicket between Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar and a quick 45 off 22 deliveries by Hardik Pandya ensured India ended their innings with 252 on the board.

In response, New Zealand could only manage 217 as India registered their biggest series in New Zealand. Rayudu was named as Man of the Match, while Mohammed Shami bagged the Man of the Series.

Rayudu, who scored 90 off 113 balls, while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony said: “It was very tough against a quality bowling attack. Was thinking we should take the game to 30th over without losing another wicket. Our only plan was to play the full fifty overs. Especially for people batting at four, five and six, you get opportunities only when the situation is tough. Don’t think setting totals has ever been an issue. That was a one-off game in Hamilton. Might face similar challenges in future. Great effort by our bowlers.”