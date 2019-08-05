Watch: Indian cricket team head to Guyana after wrapping T20I series

After winning the first two T20I matches against West Indies and wrapping the series in Florida, the Indian cricket team now heads to Guyana for the final T20I of the three-match series where Virat Kohli’s men eye a series cleansweep.

Krunal Pandya’s all-round performance and Rohit Sharma’s half-century powered India to a series-clinching 22-run win at Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium on Sunday. Batting first, India scored a challenging 167/5 with Rohit Sharma top-scoring with 67 off 51 balls.

Krunal (20 off 13 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja contributed by smashing 20 runs in the final over, which was bowled by Keemo Paul. Meanwhile, Rohit became T20 internationals’ most prolific six-hitter, going past Chris Gayle with 106 maximums. He struck six fours and three sixes in the match.

In reply, West Indies were in all sorts of trouble at 98/4 in the 16th over when lightening and thundershowers struck. They were off to a disastrous start with both openers Evin Lewis and Sunil Narine back in the hut, with just eight runs on the board in the third over. The Duckworth-Lewis par score at that point was 120, and West Indies were 22 runs behind.