WATCH: Krunal Pandya redeems himself, dismisses Glenn Maxwell with a ripper

India all rounder Krunal Pandya redeemed himself on Friday after dismissing Australian counterpart Glenn Maxwell during the 2nd T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Bowling from around the wicket, Pandya bowled a peach of a delivery which had a beautiful drift from the start. It was one that beat Maxwell in the length and had him thrusting forward in defence.

The ball gripped and then turned past the outside edge, went with the angle and clattered into the off-stump. Krunal Pandya ended up with 4-0-26-1. Earlier, in the first T20I Pandya had an outing to forget as he conceded 55 runs in four overs. It was Glenn Maxwell who had taken a special liking towards the Baroda boy and smashed him for 3 sixes in an over.

India won the toss and opted to ball first. Speaking at the toss captain Virat Kohli said, “We’re gonna have a bowl first. The wicket has been under covers for a while, overcast and windy as well. I thought we did well chasing in the last game, Duckworth-Lewis made it beyond our reach. If we manage to bat better in certain situations, which we didn’t do last game, we should be able to do alright. We’re playing the same team. As I said, just need to do the little things right. If we can have a good game with the ball and bat, we should be alright. We just need a complete game to be put together.”