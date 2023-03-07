Watch: India team in colourful mood as players celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test vs AUS

A couple of days before the 4th and final Test against Australia, the Indian team took out a moment to set themselves free and feel the fervour of Holi.

In a video shared by batter Shubman Gill on Instagram, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Gill himself can be seen decked in Holi colours along with the other members of the squad in the team bus.

All the players were in a jolly mood as the song Rang Barse played in the background as Rohit could be seen throwing blue colours onto his teammates.

Rohit also shared a separate post from his own Instagram handle where he was accompanied by Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Gill among others, captioned, “Happy Holi guys.”

Meanwhile, after losing the third Test by nine wickets in Indore, the Indian team management might make a couple of changes in their playing XI for the fourth Test, starting from Thursday.

Mohammed Shami, who was rested for the second and third Test in Inodre, might come in for Mohammed Siraj in the fourth Test. Siraj, who has played in all three formats in the past year, might get a break.

Ishan Kishan might also get a look in after keeper KS Bharat’s torrid form with the bat in this series. If there will be another rank-turner, then Ishan would be an ideal batter to come in and change the game’s scenario with his quickfire cameo. Ishan, who has played domestic cricket regularly for Jharkhand, has played on the turners.