Watch: India has centre wicket training; Rishabh Pant bats in the nets

The Indian Test team had a centre wicket training at the Durhan Cricket Club. (BCCI)

Ahead of the gruelling five-Test match series against England, the Indian Test team led by skipper Virat Kohli, had a centre wicket training at the Durhan Cricket Club on Tuesday.

Aggressive wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who had joined the Test team after recovering from Covid-19, also batted in the nets.

“TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England,” the BCCI said in a tweet.

The BCCI also posted pictures of Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, flamboyant batsman KL Rahul, his Karnataka teammate and opener Mayank Agarwal and skipper Kohli batting in the nets.

🎥 Sample that for a fun drill session to get the side charged up! 👌 👌#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/0jUyaeWe6b — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

Similarly vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and experienced opener Rohit Sharma too batted in the nets, as per the pictures tweeted by the Board.

Earlier, the team played a three-day warm-up game against County XI here as a part of their preparation for the Test series. The game ended in a draw.

#TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Y71qe4b4mo — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

The first Test starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.

Important to stay patient, wait for my turn: KL Rahul

Talented batsman KL Rahul says he has never let his failures bog him down, instead he emerged stronger from them and is now waiting patiently to get a chance to play Test cricket again for India.

The last time Rahul was seen competing in the whites was in 2019 against the West Indies.

Rahul said he used the time to reflect on his game.

“I got dropped and I had to go back, discuss with coaches watch a lot of videos and see where I was faltering and try to correct that,” Rahul bcci.tv after scoring a hundred in a warm-up game.

“I am happy that the time off from Test cricket, like I said the failures just makes you stronger and makes you more focussed and determined. That is not different for me, so I am really looking forward to the opportunities and try and stay calmer and disciplined,” he said.

“I have made mistakes and I have learned from them. I get stronger and a good opportunity again, hopefully fingers crossed, I can go out there and do the job for the team,” said Rahul.