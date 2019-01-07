WATCH: India celebrate historic series win in Australia with ‘Pujara dance’

Cheteshwar Pujara might have scored 521 runs in India’s historic series win in Australia but the man-of-the-series confessed that there is something he is not good at – dancing.

Celebrating their historic series victory in Australia after the weather-affected fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground finished in a draw, Rishabh Pant invented a new form of dance that is an ‘extention’ to how Pujara walks. Explaining the ‘Pujara dance’, skipper Virat Kohli said after the match, “That was the Pujara dance because when he walks he doesn’t move his hands. It was an extension of his walk. You’ll have to ask Rishabh Pant that, he came up with that and we just went along. I don’t know what he was trying to do to be honest. It just felt good, it was very easy but Pujara could not even do that. You can see how simple he is.”

Cheteshwar Pujara: can bat, can’t dance? ???? Celebrations have well and truly begun for Team India! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XUWwWPSNun — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 7 January 2019

Ravi Shastri said, “Pant was trying to get Pujara to shake a leg.” This has been a comeback tournament for Pujara, who had struggled in Australia four years back and was also left out of the playing XI for a Test in England last summer.

Wins in Adelaide and Melbourne had given the Indian side 2-1 lead going into the final Test and a draw was enough to win the series. The draw looked assured after India scored 622 for seven declared in their first innings. Australia were forced to follow-on after being dismissed for 300 and made six without loss in their second innings. Wet weather forced an early finish on day three and allowed less than two hours play on day four, before washing out the final day on Monday.