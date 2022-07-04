Watch: India captain Rohit Sharma hits the nets after recovering from Covid-19

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston due to Covid-19 has recovered and is finally out of isolation.

The BCCI on Monday posted a video of Rohit Sharma having a net session at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He was facing the likes of R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav. He will now be available for the limited-overs opener against England in Southampton on Thursday.

However, missed the T20 warm-up match against Northamptonshire, which India won by 10 runs. As per medical protocol, any player, who is out of quarantine, needs to undergo mandatory cardiovascular tests to check the lung capacity and how it is functioning post-COVID-19.

While Rohit will play from the first game of the white ball series, the likes of Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be available from the second game onwards.

India are in a formidable position in the ongoing fifth Test. India currently leads the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester last year, was cancelled due to Covid-19. A win or draw in the 5th Test will help them win a series in England for the first time since 2007-08.