Watch: India, New Zealand cricketers play ‘football volleyball’ as rain delayed toss in first T20I

The start of the first T20 International of the three-match series between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain on Friday. Meanwhile, India and New Zealand players engage in a fun ‘football-volleyball’ session ahead of the game in Wellington.

In a video shared by BCCI’s official Twitter account, players from both teams including Yuzi Chahal, Sanju Samson, and Ish Sodhi can be seen enoying a ‘footyvall’ game.

Watch the video:

#TeamIndia and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8yjyJ3fTGJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

While the video shared by New Zealand’s official Twitter account features NZ Players including skipper Kane Williamson playing with his teammates while Yuzi Chahal and Sanju Samson watch them along with Ish Sodhi.

Football volleyball while we wait for the rain to pass 🤞 ⚽️#NZvIND #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/dTU5Z2NbqH — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 18, 2022

The toss was delayed due to continuous downpours as a sparse crowd waited patiently at the Sky Stadium.

A young India will aim to play a fearless brand of cricket under captain Hardik Pandya. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs as part of their tour of New Zealand. Both teams are coming into the match following their exit from the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia. While India lost to eventual champions England, New Zealand were defeated by Pakistan.