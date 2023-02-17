In IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Mohammed Shami comes to rescue of fan who jumped over barricades

There was a brief interruption during the first day of the second Test match between India and Australia when a fan jumped over the barricades at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and ran onto the ground. But before he could make his way to the pitch, he was grabbed by security personnel.

While they were dragging the fan off the ground, it was pacer Mohammed Shami who intervened. In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, Shami can be seen talking to the security personnel, who immediately make the fan stand up and escort him away.

Earlier on Friday, Australia won the toss and chose to bat first. Captain Pat Cummins said the visitors would be making two changes to the side that lost to India in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. Travis Head was brought in for Matt Renshaw while Matthew Kuhnemann was handed his debut, coming in place of Scott Boland.

India, meanwhile, dropped Suryakumar Yadav for fit-again Shreyas Iyer.