Friday, Feb 17, 2023
In IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Mohammed Shami comes to rescue of fan who jumped over barricades

There was a brief interruption during the first day of the second Test match between India and Australia when a fan jumped over the barricades at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

A fan of the Indian cricket team jumped onto the ground during the India-Australia 2nd Test match in New Delhi on Friday.
There was a brief interruption during the first day of the second Test match between India and Australia when a fan jumped over the barricades at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and ran onto the ground. But before he could make his way to the pitch, he was grabbed by security personnel.

While they were dragging the fan off the ground, it was pacer Mohammed Shami who intervened. In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, Shami can be seen talking to the security personnel, who immediately make the fan stand up and escort him away.

Earlier on Friday, Australia won the toss and chose to bat first. Captain Pat Cummins said the visitors would be making two changes to the side that lost to India in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. Travis Head was brought in for Matt Renshaw while Matthew Kuhnemann was handed his debut, coming in place of Scott Boland.

India, meanwhile, dropped Suryakumar Yadav for fit-again Shreyas Iyer.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 14:06 IST
Women’s T20 World Cup: India will need to up their game against England

