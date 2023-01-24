scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Watch: Imam-ul-Haq’s cheeky congratulatory wish to Shadab Khan on his wedding

Shadab is the third Pakistani cricketer to get married this wedding season after Haris Rauf last month and Shan Masood earlier this week.

Shadab Khan gets married to Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter. (Instagram)
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan on Monday announced his ‘Nikkah’ to former leg-spinner and current Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter.

Shadab is the third Pakistani cricketer to get married this wedding season after Haris Rauf last month and Shan Masood earlier this week. However, Khan and his family chose not to reveal pictures of the ceremony.

The cricketer took to Twitter to share the news with the world. He wrote, “Alhamdulillah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and the start of a new chapter. Prayers and love for all.”

Soon after the announcement, Khan’s fellow teammates and friends started congratulating him for his big day but the one reply that has grabbed everyone’s attention is Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq’s wish for the newlyweds.

“Many congratulations Shaddy. Worried for Bhabhi though, Allah Pak unko himmat dein. (May Allah give her strength),” Imam wrote on Shadab’s post with a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, Shadab is currently not playing cricket as he suffered an injury during BBL. Khan also missed Pakistan’s ODI series against New Zealand due to the injury blow. However, he is all set to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Super league.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 12:57 IST
