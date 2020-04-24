Watch: How Sachin Tendulkar became an inspiration for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

How Sachin Tendulkar became an inspiration for Bhuvneshwar Kumar How Sachin Tendulkar became an inspiration for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

It took Bhuvneshwar Kumar just six deliveries to roar into limelight in the international arena. Despite coming in a losing cause, Bhuvneshwar on his international debut left everyone fascinated with his swing bowling.

The feat came in a high-voltage T20I clash between India and Pakistan back in December 2012. Defending a paltry 133, the Uttar Pradesh bowler then provided India with a great start by reducing the opponent to 12/3 in three overs. However, others failed to support the medium-pacer as India eventually lost the match by five wickets with the debutant emerging as the lone star from the Indian unit.

On Friday during a live chat with Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate David Warner on Instagram, the 30-year-old shed some light on his early days in the game and also revealed one of the most important chapter from his cricketing career.

Bhuvneshwar said it was after dismissing batting great Sachin Tendulkar on a duck during the 2008-09 Ranji Season he felt confident about his bowling. This also was the first and only time that the Little Master was dismissed on a duck in domestic cricket.

@BhuviOfficial is the one and only bowler to get @sachin_rt Master out for duck in domestic cricket. Happy Birthday Bhuvi..!! pic.twitter.com/d5e59LMfFn — Naren (@Narender10) February 5, 2019

“It was Sachin’s only duck in Ranji Trophy at the time. If a new kid can today get Virat out on zero, on not on zero, it will just boost their confidence. So, yeah, that’s what happened with me. After his wicket, it made me so confident, when I was bowling to anyone, I felt that I can get them out,” he said.

Before getting the ‘Master Blaster’ out for a duck, Bhuvneshwar delivered 11 dot ball forcing the batsman to commit an error. He also believes that it was then UP skipper Mohammad Kaif’s field placement which helped him scalp the historic wicket.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd