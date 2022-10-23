scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Watch: How a spider cam cost India a wicket vs Pakistan

Shan Masood was beaten in the air by Ashwin as he went for a big hit, and the ball swirled off the edge over the covers but didn't carry to the fielder.

“For f***’s sake” screamed Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma too had an expletive escape his lips. So did many Indian players. It was a bizarre situation when the spider cam cable cut down a plausible catch chance to dismiss Shan Masood. He was beaten in the air by Ashwin as he went for a big hit, and the ball swirled off the edge over the covers. Kohli ran in from the deep but had to stop as the ball clanged on the cable and dropped down straight.

The umpire would signal a dead ball but Pandya and Rohit had more serious concerns about a wasted chance of a dismissal. Rohit shook his hands furiously to suggest the spider cam be moved further away. So did Pandya. And so did the umpire. Masood was on the 31 then and it was the 15th over.

Pakistan recovered from a wobbly start to post a fighting 159 for eight against India. Sent into bat, Pakistan were well served by Iftikhar Ahmed’s 34-ball 51 and Shan Masood’s unbeaten 52 off 42 balls after they lost their first two wickets with just 15 runs on the board in the fourth over.

For India, Arshdeep Singh was among the most successful bowlers in the much-awaited match of the tournament, finishing with figures 3/32 in four overs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 03:38:18 pm
