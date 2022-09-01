Watch: Hong Kong cricketer Kinchit Shah proposes girlfriend after IND vs HK game, video goes viral

Hong Kong player Kinchit Shah chose to make the Asia Cup clash against India memorable on Wednesday as the all-rounder proposed his girlfriend in full public view at Dubai stadium.

All cameras panned towards Shah, who played a spirited 30-run knock against India, when he proposed his girlfriend. The photos and video of his effort went viral on social media as his girlfriend also accepted the proposal. Hong Kong teammates were also seen cheering for the couple.



Chasing a total of 193, the 26-year-old batter came at number 4 and took 28 balls for his 30. He scored two fours and a six before he was dismissed in the 18th over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India’s substitute fielder Ravi Bishnoi took a tricky catch to end his stay in the middle.

Hong Kong's Kinchit Shah in action vs India on Wednesday. The left-hand middle order batter Shah has played 43 T20Is in his career so far. He has scored 633 runs at an average of 20.42 with 79 being his highest score in T20Is. (REUTERS/Christopher Pike)

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav was at his best with his 26-ball 68, paved the way for the defending champions’ 40-run victory over Hong Kong and entry into the Super 4 of the Asia Cup on Wednesday. Suryakumar’s scintillating knock lifted a sedate India to 192 for two, the Mumbaikar easily overshadowing Virat Kohli’s fluent half-century after Hong Kong opted to bowl first.