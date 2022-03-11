Watch: Hilton Cartwright grabs one-handed stunner to dismiss Moises Henriques

During the Marsh Cup, Hilton Cartwright showed terrific athleticism in a match between Western Australia and New South Wales. On the first ball of the 45th over, of the New South Wales innings, Moises Henriques walked down the track and hammered D’Arcy Short down the ground.

Henriques did hit the ball well, but Cartwright shocked not only Henriques but also everyone who saw his extraordinary effort. Cartwright flew to his left and grabbed a one-handed stunner.

Cartwright’s brilliant catch at the boundary rope dismissed Henriques. During the 2022 Marsh Cup, Western Australia outplayed New South Wales by 18 runs. After batting first, Western Australia put a total of 225/9, as Jhye Richardson made a 64-ball 44.

For New South Wales, Daniel Sams and Adam Zampa picked three wickets each. While chasing the total, New South Wales were restricted at just 207 runs as they kept losing wickets in the middle.

Andrew Tye shone with the ball and scalped four wickets for his side. Aaron Hardie also took three wickets. Tye’s excellent bowling got him the Player of the Match award. Matt Renshaw also won the Player of the Series award for accumulating 377 runs in the tournament.