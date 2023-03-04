scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Watch: Hasan Ali and Rassie van der Dussen combine to take a stunning catch

Hasan Ali and Rassie van der Dussen combined catch in PSL. (Screengrab)

Islamabad United fast bowler Hasan Ali combined with Rassie van der Dussen to take a stunning catch near the boundary to dismiss Karachi Kings’ Irfan Khan during the Pakistan Super League game (PSL) on Friday.

Irfan Khan had mistimed one of Tom Curran’s delivery. The ball went high up in the air and Hasan Ali chased after it to take the catch. But as he approached the boundary rope, he realised the ball was going over the boundary. He dived to catch the ball outside the field of play and before he fell on the ground, threw the ball back to van der Dussen while in mid-air to complete a stunning catch.

Irfan, who was looking good till that point, was dismissed for 30 courtesy of the stunning effort. However, the Kings posted a mammoth total of 201/5 on the board in the first innings. Skipper Imad Wasim scored 92 of just 54 deliveries and remained not out at the end of 20 overs. In his blistering knock, Wasim scored 11 boundaries and two towering sixes.

However, in reply United chased down the mammoth total with four balls remaining and won by six wickets. Wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan scored 72 not out of 41 balls to take his side home. He scored eight boundaries and four massive sixes in his innings.

“I think it is all about practice. I try to keep calm in the practice games back in Karachi. I will rate the Quetta innings higher. Basically, I was trying to ask Faheem to take singles. I wanted to take on Tabraiz. I was confident about Asif. He took out some pressure from me,” Azam Khan said after receiving the Player Of the Match award.

After the win, Islamabad United are third in the table whereas Karachi Kings are stuck at fifth.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 14:56 IST
