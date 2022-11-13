Watch: Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate’s special message to England cricket team for T20 World Cup final

“Bring the trophy home, lads,” both Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane have just one message to the Jos Buttler-led team ahead of their final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Good luck @englandcricket ! Bring that trophy home 🏏💪 pic.twitter.com/ohVAWWNq9H — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 12, 2022

“Just a quick message. Good luck for the final on Sunday. You boys have been amazing so far. Incredible semifinal, I was watching it here with the boys. Unbelievable. All the best, we will be watching and hopefully, you can bring that trophy home. The whole country is behind you,” said England and Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Gareth Southgate also had a special message for the England cricket team ahead of the final.

Gareth Southgate with a message for the @englandcricket team ahead of tomorrow's @T20WorldCup final! 👊 pic.twitter.com/0vtYbYUABY — England (@England) November 12, 2022

“Hi, lads, hope you are doing well, just wanted to send a message. Wish you the very best for the final. I have got my shrt ready to wear. I loved watching the game so far. Go bring it home,” said Southgate.

England men’s cricket team captain Jos Buttler on Saturday has said if his men can win the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday and inspire their footballing counterparts to pull off an encore in Doha next month.

Asked if the football team can take a leaf out of the cricket team, the soft-spoken skipper said: “Yeah, I certainly hope so.” “Sport is such a huge part of English culture, and getting behind teams in World Cups is certainly something I know happens a lot in England.

“Even though we’re on the other side of the world, you can certainly feel that support,” Buttler said on eve of the final against Pakistan.

England are clubbed with Iran, Wales and USA in group B of the FIFA World Cup.

“The images you see of the Euros, obviously, nothing will compete with football in our country. Of course the game is going to be on free-to-air television, which is fantastic, will bring new eyes to the game,” said Buttler.