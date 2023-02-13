scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Singh Thakur react to being picked during WPL auction

India skipper Harmapreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians for 1.8 crore while Renuka Singh Thakur went to RCB for Rs 1.5 crore.

Listen to this article
Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Singh Thakur react to being picked during WPL auction
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With the WPL auction underway, Indian players representing the country in the T20 World Cup in South Africa were glued to the TV screens to find out their new franchises.

India skipper Harmapreet Kaur, who was sold to Mumbai Indians for 1.8 crore, said, “It feels great, I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing really well in the IPL and I also have an opportunity to be a part of the MI team and I hope we’ll make a good team and we’ll do what we are there to do.”

“I think it’s a gamechanger for all of us. To experience this pressure for the first time, I am very excited and at the same time it will entirely change women’s cricket, not only in India but even in world cricket. It’s a great initiative and we are all looking forward to that. How then men’s team were doing for MI, we will also like to contribute the same way,” she added.

India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur was also overwhelmed by emotions during her auction with all her teammates cheering on. She was ultimately sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.5 crore. She will now join her international teammate Smriti Mandhana, who came and hugged her, in the RCB camp.

Earlier, India opener Mandhana broke bank early as she became the first pick in the Women’s Premier League auction history, being bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.40.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...

The southpaw, who is currently part of the Indian team in South Africa for the Women’s T20 World Cup, sparked a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and the Bangalore franchise early in the auction.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 18:31 IST
Next Story

Humara value thoda badha hai: At Bru camp, a new hope, a swing towards Motha

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
close