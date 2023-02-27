scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
WATCH: Haris Rauf teases Shadab Khan after his dismissal in PSL 2023, gets nudged aside

As Shadab walked back to the pavilion, Haris followed him while running backwards, seemingly speaking something in light humour.

Haris Rauf teases Shadab Khan on his way back to the pavilion.
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bagged a wicket as Lahore Qalandars decimated Islamabad United by 110 runs in 2023 Pakistan Super League on Monday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The right arm quick was also involved in a light banter of sorts with the Islamabad skipper and national teammate Shadab Khan.

In the 8th over, Shadab was dismissed by David Wiese, caught behind by Sam Billings. The decision was reviewed by the batter but to no avail as the UltraEdge depicted a big spike when the ball passed the bat. As Shadab walked back to the pavilion, Haris followed him while running backwards, seemingly speaking something in light humour. The Islamabad skipper in return would nudge Haris aside and continue the long walk back in dejection.

Batting first, Lahore posted 200 runs in their quota of 20 overs with notable contributions from Fakhar Zaman (36 off 23), Abdullah Shafique (45 off 24) and Sam Billings (33 off 23).

In return, Islamabad were bundled out at the score of 90. While David Wiese picked three wickets, Rashid Khan and Sikandar Raza picked two each and Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf picked one a piece.

With the win, Lahore are top of the table with eight points in five games. Islamabad on the other hand are third with six points in as many games.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 23:40 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
