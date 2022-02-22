Watch: Haris Rauf slaps his teammate in PSL 2022, match referee issues warning

PSL 2022 witnessed a moment of controversy last night when Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf slapped his teammate Kamran Ghulam for dropping a catch off his bowling.

The incident occurred when Lahore Qalandar’s Rauf dismissed Peshawar Zalmi’s Mohammad Haris and during the celebrations he hit Ghulam. While Ghulam seemed unperturbed by the sudden turn of events, Rauf’s teammates also did not react to the episode. Later, on, Rauf could later be seen hugging Ghulam and making up for his actions.

However, the incident left social media in shock as the video went viral. Several fans claimed that Rauf should be punished.

But after the match, which Peshawar Zalmi won in the Super Over, Rauf was let off with a warning by match referee Ali Naqvi.

While Rauf finished the match with figures of 4/36, it wasn’t enough to avoid a defeat.

Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalanders in the first super over of this Pakistan Super League.

Thanks to captain Shaheen Shah Afridi blasting 23 off the last regular over, Lahore Qalandars finished at 158-8 to tie Peshawar’s effort of 158-7 on Monday. Both teams finished the group stage with 12 points but Lahore ended up second on a superior net run-rate than Peshawar.

Lahore will take on league leaders Multan Sultans on Wednesday for a place in the final, while Peshawar will meet Islamabad United on Thursday in an eliminator. The Multan-Lahore loser will have another chance to make Sunday’s final when it faces the winner of the eliminator on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)