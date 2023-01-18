Watch: Hardik Pandya’s bizarre dismissal vs New Zealand in Hyderabad ODI

When the third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan gave Hardik Pandya (28) out on the big screen even the New Zealand fielders looked stunned. The Indian batsman looked perplexed before making a slow walk back to the hut.

The incident took place in the 40th over, when Pandya he missed a cut shot completely off Santer, the bails came off and New Zealand appealed for a bowled dismissal. Latham’s gloves could have dislodged the bails but he himself wasn’t sure. The replays were not conclusive but the third umpire ruled in favour of the visitors.

Ravi Shastri, who was on commentary at the time, wasn’t convinced. “Oh, it’s been given out! Daryl Mitchell should be happy,” Shastri said.

1. Clear gap between ball and bails.

2. Ball is inside gloves, bails not lit yet.

3. Bails lit after brush from gloves. Hardik robbed there. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/yoI4rF4t9I — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 18, 2023

“Should really be happy, because that, if you take a look again as to where the keeper’s gloves are, where the ball is as it passes the stumps, it looked as if the ball was at least an inch, inch-and-a-half above the stumps … Ball clearly looks to be above the bail. You can see as it goes past into the gloves, there’s no red light, it’s only after that. There you go. From that angle you can see that the gloves are closer to the bails than the ball.”

Hardik was dismissed for 28 off 38 balls, ending a partnership of 74 for the fifth wicket with Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill smashed a coming-of-age double hundred to power India to 349 for 8 in the first ODI against New Zealand.

Gill oozed class in his special 208 off 149 balls and batted through the innings with not much support from the other end. Skipper Rohit Sharma’s 34 off 38 was the second best score of the innings.