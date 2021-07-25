scorecardresearch
Watch: Hardik Pandya seemingly sings Sri Lankan national anthem before SL vs IND 1st T20I

India allrounder Hardik Pandya was caught on cameras humming the Lankan anthem.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 25, 2021 9:29:08 pm
Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya was caught on cameras humming the Sri Lankan anthem. (Screengrab)

Before the opening T20 International between India and Sri Lanka, India allrounder Hardik Pandya was caught on cameras seemingly humming the Lankan anthem when the two teams lined up for the national anthems.

Pandya’s gesture gained widespread appreciation on social media as fans from both countries appreciated his effort.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl in the opening T20 International against India, which handed debut caps to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and dashing opener, Prithvi Shaw, on Sunday.

For Sri Lanka, senior pacer Isuru Udana is back in the side with Chamika Karunaratne and Charith Asalanka making their T20 debuts.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kushan, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Krunal Pandya, Buvneshwar umar, deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.

