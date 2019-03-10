WATCH: Hardik Pandya shakes a leg with Karan Johar at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding

There is no love lost between Hardik Pandya and Karan Johar. The Indian all-rounder, alongwith teammate KL Rahul, landed in troubled waters for his comments on Johar’s chat show. On Saturday, the pair was seen dancing in Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding.

While Pandya and Rahul’s comments on Koffee with Karan received widespread criticism and was the focus of the public ire, considerable outrage was also directed at Johar for allegedly egging them on with his questions. The pair were suspended and sent back from Australia, where they were with the Indian team at the time the episode was aired.

Johar later said that he felt responsible for the comments and the aftermath of the episode. “I feel very responsible because it was my show and my platform. I invited them as guests and so the ramifications and repercussions of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many sleepless nights, just wondering about how I can undo this damage. Who is going to listen to me? It has now gone into a zone that is beyond my control,” he said in the interview.

Pandya, who is currently sidelined due to a back injury, had arrived at the wedding with his brother Krunal and the latter’s wife Pankhuri Sharma. Both players are part of IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians which is owned by Mukesh Ambani.

The Committee of Administrators (COA) running Indian cricket on Thursday referred the investigation into Rahul and Pandya’s remarks to the newly-appointed Ombudsman D K Jain, who will decide if the cricketers will get a punishment more severe than the already served provisional suspensions.