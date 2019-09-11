Watch: Hardik Pandya apologises for almost knocking Krunal’s head off in practice session

Team India’s Pandya brothers are all set to set the ground on fire when India meet South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series starting on 15 September in Dharamsala. Both are sweating it out at the net sessions ahead of the T20 series and Hardik is being seen sending the ball out of the park.

Both Hardik and Krunal Pandya are the part of India’s 15 member squad for T20I series and Hardik shared a video of their net practice where he is seen slogging the ball so hard. During ond of such hard-hitting, Hardik smashed the ball so hard that Krunal narrowly escaped from being hit on his head. He was also seen playing helicopter shot.

Watch:

Pandya 🆚 Pandya in training I think I won that round big bro @krunalpandya24 😂😂 P.S: Sorry for almost knocking your head off 🤣🙏😘 pic.twitter.com/492chd1RZh — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 11, 2019

Hardik Pandya has returned to the limited-overs squad after having been rested for the recently concluded tour of the West Indies. He has been named in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the only one change that the team management has made from the T20I squad they picked for the Caribbean tour. MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah are the other big names who are not part of the T20I squad. Dhoni, who has taken a two-month sabbatical after the World Cup, is currently vacationing in the United States, having served in the Territorial Army for 15 days.