scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s stunning caught and bowled of Devon Conway in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Hardik Pandya's brilliant caught and bowled dismissal of New Zealand's Devon Conway went viral on social media.

Hardik Pandya takes a stunning catch of Devon Conway. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
Watch: Hardik Pandya’s stunning caught and bowled of Devon Conway in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Hardik Pandya took a stunning caught and bowled of Devon Conway during the second ODI at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday.

A video of the stunning catch was shared by BCCI on Twitter and it got viral in no time on social media.

Pandya’s dismissal of Conway left New Zealand reeling at 15/4 in 9.4 overs.

This was after India captain Rohit Sharma elected to bowl after winning the toss.

Right from start, New Zealand were put on the backfoot as the Indian seamers made merry.

None of the top five batters from the visitors could reach double digits and it was Conway who emerged as the highest scorer with 7 off 16 balls.

Both India and New Zealand retained the playing XIs of the first ODI. India lead the series after winning the first ODI by 12 runs in Hyderabad.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
Advertisement

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c and wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 15:58 IST
Next Story

Pick an idiom and fly with it: Do you know the birdy origins of these popular phrases?

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 21: Latest News
close