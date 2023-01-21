Watch: Hardik Pandya’s stunning caught and bowled of Devon Conway in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Hardik Pandya took a stunning caught and bowled of Devon Conway during the second ODI at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday.

A video of the stunning catch was shared by BCCI on Twitter and it got viral in no time on social media.

Pandya’s dismissal of Conway left New Zealand reeling at 15/4 in 9.4 overs.

This was after India captain Rohit Sharma elected to bowl after winning the toss.

Right from start, New Zealand were put on the backfoot as the Indian seamers made merry.

None of the top five batters from the visitors could reach double digits and it was Conway who emerged as the highest scorer with 7 off 16 balls.

Both India and New Zealand retained the playing XIs of the first ODI. India lead the series after winning the first ODI by 12 runs in Hyderabad.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Advertisement

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c and wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.