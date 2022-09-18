Watch: Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli shake their legs

Just 2 days before the Australia T20I series, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli were found to be in a rather flamboyant mood. Pandya shared a video of him and the former India captain shaking their legs to the viral song Se Acabo (Remix) by the The Beatnuts on his Instagram account.

The two Indian cricketers were letting off some steam before the upcoming gruelling schedule for team India, where they face Australia for 3 T20Is and then welcome South Africa for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. Then they will fly to Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup.

After a disappointing Asia Cup campaign, India will hope to win these two home series and go into the World Cup with some momentum. One bright spot from the Asia Cup, however, was the return of form of Virat Kohli who scored his long awaited 71st century against Afghanistan.

The series against Australia will start on September 20 and end on September 25 while the South Africa tour will start on September 28 and go on till October 11.

The three T20Is against Australia will take place in Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad while the 1st T20I encounter with South Africa will take place in Thiruvananthapuram and the 2nd and 3rd T20I will take place in Guwahati and Indore respectively.

The South Africa series rounds off with 3 ODIs to be played in Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi.