WATCH: Harbhajan Singh teaches ‘Bhangra’ to David Lloyd in the commentary box

India and England are facing each other in the fifth and final Test at Oval, London. It was a strange day of cricket on Friday as Alastair Cook played a fine innings of 71 to put England on top in the first session. But India came roaring back with six wickets in the final session. However, amidst the serious cricket, members of the commentary team had their share of fun.

It all began with Shikhar Dhawan performing the ‘Bhangra’ – a traditional North Indian dance, after the ‘dhol’ music started playing in the crowd. His jigs spilled over to those inside the commentary box. Harbhajan Singh was on air at the same time and decided to teach fellow commentator David Lloyd a few dancing moves of his own.

While Harbhajan sang a tune Lloyd laughed and performed a few moves with his hand with Rob Key sitting in the middle.

#ENGvIND Another amazing day of Test Cricket at the Oval – we even got the legend @SDhawan25 to do some Bhangra to our Dhol. #COTI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fMKUnXfpdn — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) 7 September 2018

Earlier, Harbhajan Singh was critical of India’s team selection in the final test match. “I am bit surprised to see Hanuma Vihari playing ahead of Karun Nair, who has been part of the team from the first match itself and didn’t get to play a game. Nair has been on the Tour from the beginning, hasn’t got a game, but the new gut comes in to the team from the fourth Test and straight away gets to play,” Harbhajan Singh said.

