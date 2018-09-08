Follow Us:
Saturday, September 08, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • WATCH: Harbhajan Singh teaches ‘Bhangra’ to David Lloyd in the commentary box

WATCH: Harbhajan Singh teaches ‘Bhangra’ to David Lloyd in the commentary box

Harbhajan Singh, who is doing commentary duties for Sky Sports was on at the time and decide to teach David Lloyd a few dancing lessons of his own.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 8, 2018 4:30:32 pm
Harbhajan Singh, David Lloyd, Harbhajan Singh Bhangra, David Lloyd Bhangra, india vs england, ind vs eng, cricket news, indian express Harbhajan hummed a tune, Lloyd started doing a few moves of his own. (Source: Sky Sports Twitter)
Related News

India and England are facing each other in the fifth and final Test at Oval, London. It was a strange day of cricket on Friday as Alastair Cook played a fine innings of 71 to put England on top in the first session. But India came roaring back with six wickets in the final session. However, amidst the serious cricket, members of the commentary team had their share of fun.

It all began with Shikhar Dhawan performing the ‘Bhangra’ – a traditional North Indian dance, after the ‘dhol’ music started playing in the crowd. His jigs spilled over to those inside the commentary box. Harbhajan Singh was on air at the same time and decided to teach fellow commentator David Lloyd a few dancing moves of his own.

While Harbhajan sang a tune Lloyd laughed and performed a few moves with his hand with Rob Key sitting in the middle.

Earlier, Harbhajan Singh was critical of India’s team selection in the final test match. “I am bit surprised to see Hanuma Vihari playing ahead of Karun Nair, who has been part of the team from the first match itself and didn’t get to play a game. Nair has been on the Tour from the beginning, hasn’t got a game, but the new gut comes in to the team from the fourth Test and straight away gets to play,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 