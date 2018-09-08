WATCH: Harbhajan Singh teaches ‘Bhangra’ to David Lloyd in the commentary box

- India vs England 5th Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Streaming: England cross 250-run mark
- India vs England: Current Indian bowling attack one of the best I have faced, says Moeen Ali
- India vs England: Playing just Tests makes job tougher, I want to play all three formats, says Ravindra Jadeja
India and England are facing each other in the fifth and final Test at Oval, London. It was a strange day of cricket on Friday as Alastair Cook played a fine innings of 71 to put England on top in the first session. But India came roaring back with six wickets in the final session. However, amidst the serious cricket, members of the commentary team had their share of fun.
It all began with Shikhar Dhawan performing the ‘Bhangra’ – a traditional North Indian dance, after the ‘dhol’ music started playing in the crowd. His jigs spilled over to those inside the commentary box. Harbhajan Singh was on air at the same time and decided to teach fellow commentator David Lloyd a few dancing moves of his own.
Cricket On but Bhangra Rules . Mr. Cool @SDhawan25 and Turbanator @harbhajan_singh showing some Punjabi moves #IndiavsEngland @BCCI @ICC @ECB_cricket should add Bhangra to every test match to spice it up :-) #PataudiTrophy2018 pic.twitter.com/i1vlN4TBVk
— Sabby Sabharwal (@sabby2707) 7 September 2018
While Harbhajan sang a tune Lloyd laughed and performed a few moves with his hand with Rob Key sitting in the middle.
#ENGvIND Another amazing day of Test Cricket at the Oval – we even got the legend @SDhawan25 to do some Bhangra to our Dhol. #COTI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fMKUnXfpdn
— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) 7 September 2018
Earlier, Harbhajan Singh was critical of India’s team selection in the final test match. “I am bit surprised to see Hanuma Vihari playing ahead of Karun Nair, who has been part of the team from the first match itself and didn’t get to play a game. Nair has been on the Tour from the beginning, hasn’t got a game, but the new gut comes in to the team from the fourth Test and straight away gets to play,” Harbhajan Singh said.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App