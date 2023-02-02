scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
WATCH: Hanuma Vihari’s one-handed reverse shot for four in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal

During his innings of 15 runs from 16 deliveries in the second innings, Vihari scored three boundaries in the middle.

Screengrab: Hanuma Vihari play a one handed reverse shot to score a boundary on day three of Andhra's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh, (Hotstar)

Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari has been doing rounds on the social media of late. The right handed batter suffered an injury as the batter broke his wrist off an Avesh Khan bouncer on first day of the Andhra-Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.

After several attempts at swinging his bat, the veteran batter retired hurt while batting at 16 and walked off the field. He was then immediately taken to the hospital where scans confirmed that his wrist had fractured.

However, when his turn to bat came again on Thursday in the second innings of the match, the Andhra skipper displayed his courage by going for a one handed reverse shot that went through for four.

That wasn’t the only boundary he scored as the 29-year-old scored 15 off 16 deliveries, coming in to bat at 11, scoring two more boundaries during his stay in the middle.

This was not the first time Vihari put on display his sheer courage and determination. During the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it was he alongside compatriot R Ashwin who helped India fight back against Australia and eventually draw the match on the final day in Sydney.

On stumps at day three of the match, Madhya Pradesh were 58/0, requiring 187 more runs to win the match on the final day.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 20:12 IST
