WATCH: Hanuma Vihari in disbelief after bizarre dismissal against New Zealand A

Hanuma Vihari’s knock was a 79-ball effort was studded with eight hits to the fence. (Twitter Screengrab) Hanuma Vihari’s knock was a 79-ball effort was studded with eight hits to the fence. (Twitter Screengrab)

India A skipper Hanuma Vihari was left in utter disbelief after a bizarre dismissal on day one of the ongoing four-day game against New Zealand A at Hagley Oval.

The Kiwi pair of Dane Cleaver and Rachin Ravindra were the protagonists of the dismissal that left Vihari surprised.

Having reached his half-century the Indian middle-order batsman (in Tests) looked well set for a big score.

However, while attempting to play a sweep shot when off-spinner Cole McConchie came into bowl, he hit the ball straight into the shin guard of Ravindra at silly mid-on.

Such was the impact that the ball bounced back to New Zealand A wicket-keeper Cleaver who smartly gobbled it up. Vihari’s knock was a 79-ball effort was studded with eight hits to the fence.

Meanwhile, India A were all out for 216 in their first innings and New Zealand A responded strongly, reaching 105/2 at the close of play and reducing the deficit to 111 runs with plenty of wickets in hand.

Sent in to bat after the coin landed in favour of home team captain Hamish Rutherford, India A soon found themselves in a spot of bother at 34 for three in the 17th over at the Hagley Oval.

The 20-year-old Gill, seen as one with a bright future, found an able ally in skipper Hanuma Vihari (51), and the duo added 119 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the ship.

Gill played fluently during his stay in the middle, relaxed in the knowledge that he had an experienced partner at the other hand, facing the home attack with a workmanlike approach.

However, Vihari departed soo after completing his fifty. Stumper Kona Bharat seemed to be settling in nicely when the visitors lost the big wicket of Gill off Rae’s bowling.

From 183 for five, it did not take the New Zealand A attack to warp up the India A innings.

The home team lost skipper Rutherford for 28 but his opening partner Will Young (26) was there in the middle when stumps were pulled out.

Ravindra made 47 off 67 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd