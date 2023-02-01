scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Watch: Hanuma Vihari becomes left-handed after sustaining wrist fracture in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal

After several attempts at swinging his bat, the veteran batter retired hurt and walked off the field on the first day of the game. He was then immediately taken to hospital where scans confirmed that his wrist had fractured.

Hanuma Vihari, Ranji Trophy, Andhra vs MP, cricket news, AP vs MP, Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, Indian Express Sports, IE Sports, Sports NewsAndhra skipper Hanuma Vihari batting left-handed after suffering an injuring on the 2nd day of Ranji Trophy quarter final match against MP. (Videograbs)
During the 1st day of the Ranji Trophy quarter final match, Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari suffered an injury as the batter broke his wrist off an Avesh Khan bouncer.

After several attempts at swinging his bat, the veteran batter retired hurt while batting at 16 and walked off the field. He was then immediately taken to the hospital where scans confirmed that his wrist had fractured.

Watch video:

Despite the injury blow, Vihari walked in to bat on the second day of the game on Wednesday and was still unbeaten for 27 (till the time this report was written). The right-handed Vihari chose to bat left-handed due to the fracture. Not only this, he hit Avesh Khan for two consecutive boundaries during his painful stay.

However, this is not the first time Vihari put on display his sheer courage and determination. During the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it was he alongside compatriot R Ashwin who helped India fight back against Australia and eventually draw the match on the final day in Sydney.

India, under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, had clinched the series 2-1.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 13:10 IST
More Sports

Photos

Best of Express
