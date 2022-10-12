Watch: Glimpses from Team India’s fun trip to Rottnest Island near Perth

Indian Cricket Team along with the staff had a fun outing on Tuesday. They visited Rottnest Island which is 19 KM off the coast of Perth.

BCCI shared the images and videos of the team and staff having a good time on their official social media handles.

Fun, Adventure & Rejuvenation ⛵️😇#TeamIndia’s day out at the Rottnest Island had it all! 🙌 – by @RajalArora Full Video 🎥🔽 https://t.co/5hPNcPTAV4 pic.twitter.com/iWzImLpUW4 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2022

Fans enjoyed their beloved cricketers having fun and rejuvenating before the upcoming World Cup.

Indian batsman Virat Kohli was seen clicking pictures with the world’s rarest animal Quokka.

Coming up soon on https://t.co/OCK6Wj6LYv!#TeamIndia‘s fun day out at the Rottnest Island 🌞🏖️ 📸- Tourism Australia pic.twitter.com/iLeybWb0rQ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2022

The team will face Western Australia XI(WA IX) on Thursday in Perth as part of their preparation for the world cup. In the previous game men in blue beat the WA XI by 13 runs.

Inform batsman Surya Kumar Yadav was the top scorer with 52 runs in 35 balls. Arshdeep Singh had a good outing the left arm-fast bowler picked up three wickets and conceded just six runs in his three overs.

On the other hand, Harshal Patel’s poor run of form since coming back from the injury continues. The death bowling specialist has given away 49 runs in his four overs with a wicket to show.

Elsewhere India’s injury concerns continue after Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were ruled out. Right-arm seamer Deepak Chahar became the latest to miss a World Cup place due to a back injury. Shardul Thakur will replace Chahar.

“BCCI is sending three reinforcements. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur,” a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

India will play New ealand and Australia in warmup games before the showpiece event. They face the neighbours Pakistan on 23rd October at MCG.