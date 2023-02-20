Watch: Glenn Maxwell falls cheaply on his Sheffield Shield return after four years

Glenn Maxwell’s return to the Sheffield Shield after four years ended after just nine deliveries for Victoria in their match against South Australia.

Maxwell, who is making his come back to competitive cricket for the first time since breaking his leg last November, was dismissed LBW by Jordan Buckingham after scoring just five runs.

Glenn Maxwell was playing for the first time in a Sheffield Shield match in 1218 days. He had last played in the tournament in October 2019.

Maxwell is eyeing s spot in Australia’s ODI series against India in March.

If he had managed some runs, the 34-year-old might could even be in the frame for a shock Test return in India.

India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking a 2-0 series lead.

The hosts won the opening Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs and the second by six wickets in Delhi.