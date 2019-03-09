Toggle Menu
WATCH: From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, cricketers attend Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta weddinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/watch-from-sachin-tendulkar-to-yuvraj-singh-cricketers-attend-akash-ambani-shloka-mehta-wedding-5618454/

The wedding ceremony, which is reportedly taking place at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Saturday, witnessed members of IPL side Mumbai Indians in attendance.

Sachin Tendulkar along with wife Anjali attended the wedding. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani’s son Akash Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Shloka Mehta on March 9. The wedding, which is reported to be a three-day affair in Mumbai, takes place after the couple got engaged last year. The wedding ceremony, which is reportedly taking place at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Saturday, witnessed members of IPL team Mumbai Indians in attendance.

Brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, who play for Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians, looked dapper in their Indian attire. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Southpaw Yuvraj Singh, who was also roped in by MI, was present. Yuvraj was bought for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

Mahela Jayawardene, former Sri Lankan captain and current coach of the Mumbai based franchise, also attended the occasion.

Hardik Pandya, who has been rested from the India vs Australia series was present at the occasion. (Source: Varinder Chawla).

Hardik Pandya walked in with his brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma. The Indian all-rounder has been rested for India vs Australia ODI series due to lower stiffness on his back. He is undergoing rehabilitation program at the NCA in Bangalore. With the upcoming World Cup in mind, the Indian team management also did not want to risk his injury.

Apart from them, former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran Moore, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan, New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan were also present.

