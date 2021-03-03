Former Sri Lanka, CSK star Suraj Randiv is now a bus driver in Australia

Destiny is not a matter of chance but a matter of choice and for former Sri Lankan and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Suraj Randiv, this same destiny has taken his life in a completely new direction. Randiv, who was a part of Sri Lanka’s playing eleven in the 2011 World Cup final, has become a bus driver in Australia to make ends meet after parting his ways with the sport.

He is joined by another ex-Sri Lankan player Chinthaka Namaste and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Waddington Mwayenga who have also migrated to Melbourne (Australia) to work as bus drivers.

36-year-old Randiv has represented his country in 12 Tests, 31 ODIs, and 7 T20Is. He went to bag 43 wickets in Tests, 36 wickets in ODIs, and 7 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

He took 1 five-wicket haul in Tests and ODIs. Randiv also represented CSK in the IPL. He played for the yellow army for 2 seasons where he picked 6 wickets in 8 games.

Other than driving the bus, the 36-year old continues to play at the district level for Dandenong Cricket Club which has seen popular names like Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle and Sarah Elliot play for them in the past.

Suraj Randiv was also called up by Cricket Australia as a net bowler to assist the Australian batsmen against spin before the Border-Gavaskar series 2020-21,