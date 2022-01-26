Watch: Fire breaks out inside Karachi’s National Stadium

Just two days before the first game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, a fire broke out inside Karachi’s National Stadium. According to a report on Cricket Pakistan website, the fire inside the make-shift commentary box was caused due to short circuit in the power lines during the preparations.

Following this incident, a PCB spokesperson confirmed that a fire brigade vehicle and personnel have been deployed at the stadium to deal with any emergency from now onward, according to the aforementioned website.

It should be noted that the commentary box on the third floor of the National Stadium has been moved to the ground due to being part of the biosecure bubble of commentators and broadcasters.

Fire erupted in National Stadium last night. Situation under control now#PSL7 #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/qSJmTdne1j — muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) January 26, 2022

The tournament is scheduled to kickstart with the Multan Sultans taking on the Karachi Kings while the surge in Covid-19 cases has been a concern for the PCB director, Ramiz Raja.