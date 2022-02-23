Watch: Feels good to play for India after two months, says Ravindra Jadeja

Updated: February 23, 2022 1:04:15 pm
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is making a comeback to the Indian side after two months, expressed his delight after his first practice session ahead of the opening T20I against Sri Lanka.
Jadeja missed India’s last two series against South Africa and the West Indies as he was undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury that he had sustained during the home Test series against New Zealand last November.
💬 💬 "I'm excited to be back and raring to go."
“Good feeling to be back in the Indian team. Really looking forward to playing the T20 and Test series,” Jadeja said in a video posted by BCCI.
“I am feeling so good that finally after two months, I will be playing for India,” he added.
The 33-year-old said he was eager to do his rehab properly.
“I was keen to do my rehab properly. I have been working hard on my fitness in NCA. I am very excited for the series. I am playing after more than two months.”
“I have been practising bowling, batting in Bengaluru.
So I was in touch. Today, I felt very good after coming here for my first practice session.”
India are slated to take on Sri Lanka in three T20Is starting here on Thursday, followed by a two-Test series.
