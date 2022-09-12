Watch: Fans wearing India jerseys ‘not allowed’ inside stadium, share video recounting ordeal

Fans wearing India team jerseys were allegedly turned away from the gates of the Dubai International Stadium during the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup final on Sunday. A fan, in a video shared by the Bharat Army, said that they were literally pushed out by the cops stationed near the stadium.

“Shocking Treatment as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing ‘India jerseys’!” tweeted the fan group from their handle. “The @icc & @ACCMedia1 we urge you to investigate as our members travelled all they way from India to watch the #AsiaCup2022 and have been told they can’t enter the stadium by local officials and the police! Absolutely shocking treatment!” they said in another tweet.

In the video, a fan said that they were not allowed inside the stadium for wearing India’s jerseys while another said, “Cops were pushing us saying ‘India go out, go back. Don’t wear this jersey.” “If you have to go inside, you have to wear a Sri Lanka or a Pakistan jersey,” yet another said.

😡 SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing ‘India jerseys’! #BharatArmy #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/5zORYZBcOy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 11, 2022

They also added that there was no directive on the website like this or any email regarding this.

In the match, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Sri Lanka posted 170 for six after being put in to bat. Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 not out 45 off balls.

Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets.In response, Pakistan could only manage 147 all out in 20 overs.