Watch: Fans pay tribute to MS Dhoni with a 50-feet cut-out in Thiruvananthapuram

The All Kerala Dhoni Fans Association put up a massive 50-feet cut-out outside the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram to pay tribute to the former India captain.

The CSK fan army put out the image with the caption “MS Dhoni standing tall in Kerala” with an emoji of a yellow heart and a lion face.

During the FIFA World Cup, a cut-out of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo was put on the banks of the Kurungattu Kadavu river near Pullavoor village in Kerala’s Kozhikode district.

#FIFAWorldCup fever has hit Kerala 🇮🇳 Giant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament. 12 days to go until #Qatar2022 🏆 pic.twitter.com/29yEKQvln5 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) November 8, 2022

FIFA, the international body governing football, had shared a photograph of the cutouts in the Pullavoor river and tweeted, “#FIFAWorldCup fever has hit Kerala.”

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma have won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI.

India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing in Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage. India are leading the three-match series 2-0.