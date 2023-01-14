Watch: Fans enter the ground to celebrate with Bangladesh U19 Women’s team after massive upset

Bangladesh U19 Women’s team beat Australia for the first in the U19 T20 Women’s World Cup in Benoni, South Africa on Saturday.

Bangladesh registered a stunning seven-wicket win against the Aussies in the tournament’s opening game.

This is Bangladesh’s first-ever win over Australia at any ICC tournament.

Opting to bat first, Australia posted 130/5 in 20 overs.

Claire Moore was the top scorer for Australia with 52 (51).

For Bangladesh, Marufa Akter and Disha Biswas picked two wickets each.

Chasing 131, Bangladesh romped home with two overs to spare.

Sumaiya Akter hit the winning runs, after which the women in green erupted in joy.

Excited fans in the stadium also crossed the barricades to enter the field and join the celebrations.

Bangladesh vs Australia was also the first game of the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 WC.