Thursday, July 07, 2022

MS Dhoni turns 41: Fans celebrate MSD birthday with 41-feet high cutout

Fans of Vijaywada have made a 41-feet cutout of MS Dhoni playing his trademark helicopter shot on his 41st birthday.

Updated: July 7, 2022 9:20:46 am
ms dhoniMS Dhoni's 41 feet cut out made by fans. (Screengrab/Twitter)

MS Dhoni might have retired from international cricket but his craze is still alive among die-hard fans of the game. On Thursday, the former Indian skipper will turn 41 years old, and on this occasion fans in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaywada have made a 41-feet high cutout of Ms Dhoni playing his trademark helicopter shot.

The cutout features Dhoni playing his trademark ‘helicopter shot’ on the final delivery of the 2011 World Cup. The photo of the cutout has now gone viral.

After biding adieu to international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has been plying his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for Chennai Super Kings.

In IPL 2022, Dhoni enjoyed a relatively decent season with the bat, scoring 232 runs in 14 games, with a top score of 50 and these runs came at a strike rate of over 123.

Before the beginning of the season, he had given up the CSK captaincy with an eye toward the future and Ravindra Jadeja was appointed as his successor.

However, the allrounder’s form coupled with defeats of the yellow brigade prompted him to have a rethink before he finally gave up his captaincy.

Jadeja decided to relinquish captaincy midway through the season and Dhoni once again took up the responsibility.

After CSK’s dismal performance in 2022, speculations were rife that Dhoni would call quits before 2023. However, he put an end to speculations and confirmed that he will be playing in the forthcoming edition as well.

