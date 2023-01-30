scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Watch: Fan runs away with ball during ILT20 match after it’s hit for six onto the street

A fan running with the ball on the street during an ILT20 game. (Screengrab)
Watch: Fan runs away with ball during ILT20 match after it’s hit for six onto the street
In a bizarre incident, a fan outside the Sharjah Cricket Stadium took the ball, hit by MI Emirates player Dan Mousley for a six which ended up outside the stadium, and ran away with it during the game between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of the innings in Matheesha Pathirana’s bowling. During the third ball of the over, Mousley hit the ball out of the stadium onto the streets. A young fan took the ball as a souvenir and went away. He also showed the ball to the car passing by.

Later in the innings in the 19th over, Kieron Pollard hit a 104-meter six onto the street again. However, this time some other fan was seen throwing the ball back into the ground.

Kieron Pollard hit four mammoth sixes and four boundaries for his 19-ball 50. MI Emirates scored a 241-3 from their quota of 20 overs with both the openers Muhammad Waseem 86(44) and Andre Fletcher 50(39) getting half-centuries.

Desert Vipers in their response were bundled out for 84. Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers with his three wickets. Zahoor Khan and Imran Tahir both picked two wickets a piece.

With the win, MI Emirates move third in the table while Desert Vipers are in second place and Gulf Giants are at the top. The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs which will start on February 8. The final is set to be played on February 13 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 16:58 IST
